Annual 38+2 Memorial Potluck held to remember the largest legal mass execution in America

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Remembering a piece of history in the Midwest, December 16th, 1862, was the largest legal execution in America.

Today the annual memorial dinner was held at the Sioux City Public Museum for the Dakota 38+2.

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Uprising, 38 Dakota Warriors were hanged, and 2 more leaders were hunted down and also executed.

The purpose of the annual dinner in is to bring a community together that has endured suffering.

”I think it’s important for all of us to know our history so we don’t go down a wrong path in life, but the Minnesota Uprising may have been in 1862, but it impacts native people in Sioux City today,” said Karen Mackey, Sioux City Human Rights Commision Executive Director.

The dinner has been going on for decades and will remain a priority as they continue to remember the importance of the mass execution.

