Christmas break for Siouxland leaves the opportunity to enjoy a seasonal staple

Cone Park saw a large crowd today as many took advantage of Christmas break to enjoy the fun
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a perfect day for Cone Park, so many people came out today to enjoy the fun.

If you want to take the kids tubbing down the big hill, there are extended hours this week.

Today was no surprise, many kids were enjoying the attractions during Christmas Break.

”It’s super fun, after Christmas a lot of the kids will come out and enjoy this and then we still have a lot of people where it’s there first time coming out too so we really enjoy that and try to make it the best experience it can be,” said Rachael Eskins, the Recreation Coordinator.

