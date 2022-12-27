Elderly Iowa couple rescued by storm chaser during blizzard

JEWELL, Iowa (KCCI/CNN) - An elderly couple was rescued from a blizzard in Iowa Friday, and it was all caught on camera. The Webster City residents were stranded by a snow squall and a storm chaser happened upon them just in time.

Storm chaser Clarence Smith came upon the couple on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. The couple had slid into a ditch and were stuck in their car.

“We probably arrived five minutes after it happened. I think we’re both lucky and everyone was lucky. They didn’t actually hit one of us or anyone else,” said Smith

An energy company worker was the first on the scene. The worker and Smith first talked about what to do.

“Do you think we should even try pulling them out with all this weather?” said Smith during the incident.

The utility worker told Smith a couple in their 70s were on their way from Webster City to a doctor’s appointment in Ames, but the wind and snow was too powerful.

“That wind felt like it was going to take your legs out from under you,” said Smith.

Smith got out and the two decided to rescue the stranded driver and his wife and give them a ride since there was a tow ban in place.

The wife was first, and then her husband, both grateful.

“They were glad that we were both there and the shock of it was still wearing off a little bit for them to sort of wrap their head around it all,” said Smith.

The rescuers drove the couple to a Casey’s a few miles away, where a sheriff’s deputy took over.

“I’m sure that’s not anything less than a traumatic experience,” said Smith.

Smith has been a storm chaser for decades and has one bit of good advice... don’t take chances.

“You can be here in Des Moines and have no idea a blizzard’s going on and you get a mile or two out of town and it’s just whiteout conditions,” explained Smith.

As a storm chaser, Smith usually chases tornadoes. This was actually his first blizzard, but he was happy he was in the right place at the right time to help out.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.