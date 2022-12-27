J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons

(Gray News) – Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning he plans to retire after 12 seasons with the NFL.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Watt was the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner and was honored as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017.

The Pewaukee native, who won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012, 2014 and 2015, has played in 12 NFL seasons, including 10 in Houston and two in Arizona.

Watt has racked up 111.5 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 27 forced fumbles in his career thus far.

Arizona plays at Atlanta on New Year’s Day and wraps up its 2022-23 season at San Francisco on Jan. 8.

