Safety tips for ice fishing as cold weather settled in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Ice fishers all across Siouxland will be making their way onto the ice as the cold weather settles in.

Ice fishing began as early as mid-November in South Dakota this year.

As we get longer stretches of colder weather, more and more people will be taking to the ice across Siouxland.

It’s important to know the thickness of the ice and the guidelines for weight restrictions before dropping your line.

If the ice does give out from underneath of someone, and you witness it there are a few things you can do.

“Stay where you know the ice is safe number one, two if you can throw a rope to them slide some picks to them I always have an extra pair of picks too, I try to keep them in a community spot get that to them if you can, if you can’t help the best thing to do is not put yourself in a situation that now we got 2 people in the ice,” said Nick Harirngton, Communications Manager for the South Dakota DNR.

While these are great tips if the ice does break, the goal is always to be vigilant enough to avoid ice that may break easily.

Using a spud bar to strike the ice is an effective way to tell if the ice is thick enough or not.

A few things to be on the lookout for would be cloudy looking ice which could be a sign the ice may not be as strong.

Being aware of recent weather patterns is beneficial as the ice may look thick but it could be deceiving if there has been some recent melting.

“Usually when we can get a lot of cold days back-to-back it seems that’s when it gets to be the best ice, and the other thing too is when you look at the ice if it tends to be really clear, almost looks like glass that’s when you typically get your best ice,” said Derek Christoffel, Plymouth County Conservation Board Park Ranger.

Some of the biggest concerns when out on the ice are the cold temperatures that fishers become exposed to.

“Hypothermia and frostbite are probably the biggest concerns when you’re out on the ice and ice fishing,” said Christoffel

The best way to combat the conditions would be to have lots of layers, a few pairs of reliable gloves, and some boots that are water resistant and can keep your feet warm.

