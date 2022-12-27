Sioux City police warning residents of charity scam

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City say they have been made aware of a scam making the rounds posing as a charity.

According to the SCPD, the questionable charity organization is called the “National Police and Trooper Association” and claims to help law enforcement families. Police say the legitimacy of the “NPTA” cannot be verified, however, police do know that it does not help law enforcement locally.

Some tips police are offering to recognize scams include:

Scams primarily use the telephone to contact you, but scammers may also use email, text messages, social media, or U.S. mail.

Scammers pressure you to act immediately.

Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way.

Never pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

Before giving to any charity research them; look up their ratings and see if they have any complaints against them as being fraudulent. Also, find out how much money actually goes to the charity.

You can find more tips on avoiding scams here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.