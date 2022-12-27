SportsFource Year in Review: Winter Season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The year of 2022 was a big one in Siouxland sports, featuring amazing moments and even a few champions earning their spot in the record books, there’s a lot to remember, so much we had to split our year in review into parts, so let’s take a moment and look back at part one of our SportsFource Year in Review.

Start off with the wrapping up of the winter seasons for high school basketball Siouxland reigned supreme, in South Dakota the Dakota valley Panthers were the lone Siouxland representative in boys’ basketball and DV took their undefeated season all the way to a class A championship.

“I remember a special vibe about the team that I had never seen in my 15 years,” said Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis. “Just a special energy and vibe they were so excited to be together to play together and I guess I didn’t know how special it was until a little later, but tonight you could see it, the energy and the chemistry is pretty special.”

Meanwhile, on the girl’s side, DV fell early, while Viborg hurley became South Dakota’s Cinderella Story winning a class B title as the 8 seed in the tourney.

Back in Iowa Siouxland was well represented throughout the girl’s tournament with 8 teams making trips to the state tournament. 4 Siouxland squads earned a trip to the championship game with Bishop Heelan Central Lyon and MMCRU ultimately falling and becoming the runners up.

But Estherville Lincoln Central with its aggressive pressure defense and high-powered offense was able to run the table bringing the Midgets their first state championship in the 5 on 5 era.

On the Boys side although Siouxland teams were scarce in Des Moines they were mighty, with the class 2A tourney culminating in an all Siouxland final between Rock Valley and Central Lyon, the Rockets would outlast the Lions winning it all.

“Ever since we were young when we first started it’s always been our goal has been to win a state championship doing this and doing that,” said Bryson Van Grootheest Rock Valley senior. “But, putting in the hours working our butts off and finally achieving that is just amazing.”

And you can’t forget about Nebraska 10 teams made it on the girl’s side while 8 on the boys but at the end of the day just one Siouxland squad earned a championship in both girls and boys with Humphrey Lindsey Holy Family taking all the marbles in Lincoln.

In GPAC Action the Briar Cliff Chargers bounced back to a 19-12 record and were at the top of the GPAC in the regular season, while the women’s side was well represented in the NAIA tournament. With Dordt, Morningside and Briar Cliff all making appearances. But the Defenders would be the team to go on a run to the championship game before ultimately falling at the Tyson Events Center.

“Getting to play in front of like a home crowd with all of Sioux County rallying around us is just an awesome feeling,” said Ashtyn Veerbeek Dordt senior. “And it’s a blessing and I’m glad we got this opportunity.”

However, the biggest story of the winter sports season might just have been the Sioux City Musketeers. Who came back multiple times in a playoff run that ended in a Nick Pierre Clark Cup Championship winning overtime goal in Madison Wisconsin.

“Most valuable teammate they were the best teammates they loved each other,” said Musketeers head coach Luke Strand. “They love everything they do together and together forever never to part now.”

In Wrestling Siouxlands presence was felt South Sioux City won the first ever sanctioned girls wrestling title in history, while in Iowa the girls learned that wrestling would finally become a sanctioned sport. On the boy’s side Siouxland was able to snag 8 gold medals in Iowa and Nebraska across multiple weight classes.

At the end of the year Siouxland featured a multitude of high school state champions the Clark Cup champion Musketeers and much more so stay tuned for the rest of the SportsFource Year in Review.

