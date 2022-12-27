Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City to close for good on Jan. 1

A look at Tony's Pizza's signature pizza and lasagna.
A look at Tony's Pizza's signature pizza and lasagna.(Tony's Pizza)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City has announced it will be closing its doors for good on Jan. 1, 2023.

The long-time staple of Siouxland made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

“We want to thank everyone for supporting us through our learning experience of pizzas ‚COVID and hard times with economy high prices. We leave Tony’s pizza appreciating everyone that has supported us and loved our pizzas,” said the business on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Polly Wolterman from Lakeside, Iowa says Merry Christmas from a snowdrift formed by this week's...
Lakeside snowdrift shows power of blizzard
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Snowplow near George, Iowa
Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Siouxland
Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lily, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures

Latest News

The Norfolk Public Library added interactive toys for the public to enjoy
Addition of interactive toys at Norfolk Public Library to help the growth of young children
Dinero
South Dakota minimum wage to increase
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1
Elderly Iowa couple rescued by storm chaser during blizzard
Elderly Iowa couple rescued by storm chaser during blizzard