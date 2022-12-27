Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City to close for good on Jan. 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City has announced it will be closing its doors for good on Jan. 1, 2023.

The long-time staple of Siouxland made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

“We want to thank everyone for supporting us through our learning experience of pizzas ‚COVID and hard times with economy high prices. We leave Tony’s pizza appreciating everyone that has supported us and loved our pizzas,” said the business on Facebook.

