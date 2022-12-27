Warmer temperatures for Siouxland and some possible precipitation by midweek

Siouxland has a milder week to come but more precip is on the way
Forecast Highs Wednesday
Forecast Highs Wednesday(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Today, Siouxland finally broke the cold pattern we’ve been experiencing over the past week or so, as temperatures rose to the mid 30s under partly sunny skies.

Tonight, we cool down slightly to the upper 20s with cloudy skies overnight, and winds breezy out of the south between 20 to 25 mph.

By tomorrow, afternoon highs return to the mid 30s and breezy conditions continue with winds between 15 and 20 mph out of the south.

We may experience some mixed precip in the form of freezing rain and snow mix late Wednesday night into early morning on Thursday, with lows staying in the low 30s and wind out of the south 5 to 10 mph becoming westerly after midnight.

This freezing rain snow mix follows into our Thursday morning, likely turning to a snow rain mix by afternoon with little or no snow accumulation expected and temperatures staying steady in the low to mid 30s.

These snow showers may continue into Thursday night as well with light winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph, and lows dipping down into the low 20s.

Friday sees a change in our weather pattern with mostly sunny skies and warmer, with highs in the upper 30s.

Clouds return for our weekend with overcast skies on Saturday and highs remaining in the upper 30s.

For more on Thursday’s snow chance along with your weekend forecast, stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

