A warmer yet windy day lies ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning we started off with temperatures ranging from the low to upper teens with a few spots out west reaching low 20s. We are cloudy this morning with wind out of the south up to 25 to 30 miles per hour and gust near 35 miles per hour. Even though the wind is from the south we are still seeing wind chills in single digits with our western towns seeing wind chills in the teens.

For today, the clouds we are seeing this morning will start to move out of the region which will allow us to see more sunshine heading towards this afternoon. That will allow us to warm up a bit, but our main cause of warmer temperatures are our southern winds. Winds today will be out of the south up to 25 miles per hour and gust near 30 to 35 miles per hour. that will allow more warm air to move into the region.

We are forecasting highs to be in the mid to upper 30s with some low 40s in western Siouxland. The only downside is that we will see wind chills in the teens and 20s today. It will be a warmer wind chill, but you may get chilly today so make sure you dress appropriately.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s with wind continuing out of the south up to 20 miles per hour. Clouds do return into the forecast tonight. Also, wind chills won’t be as bad with them only being in the mid to low 20s for wind chills.

The rest of the week will be warmer, but Wednesday into Thursday we will see a system move through the region. Right now, we could see a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow. We are forecasting for mostly snow and rain with a small amount of ice accumulation. More snow will be out in our western towns and counties up to 2 to 3 inches while the rest of the region will see maybe a trace to 1 inch.

