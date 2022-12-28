4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.(Max Andrey/Pexels via Canva)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.

Police said severe weather caused the tree to fall.

First responders pronounced all three people inside the truck deceased at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released.

The highway was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which police said was further hindered by weather and safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
A look at Tony's Pizza's signature pizza and lasagna.
Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City to close for good on Jan. 1
A storm chaser rescued an elderly Iowa couple that got stuck in the snow.
Elderly Iowa couple rescued by storm chaser during blizzard
Southwest Airlines.
Holiday horrors: Siouxlanders stranded, sleeping overnight in airports, speak out after ‘disheartening’ weekend
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. being interviewed by Gray TV station in...
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’
Airline passengers are dealing with major flight delays and cancellations that have caused...
Southwest mess snowballs; federal scrutiny intensifies
Former Pope Benedit XVI is “very sick” after a deterioration of his health, the Vatican...
Pope Emeritus Benedict's health deteriorates
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
A maternity ward in Kherson, Ukraine, was damaged by Russian shelling.
French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support