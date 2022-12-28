Dakota County Clerk retires after 30 years of service

Joan Spencer
Joan Spencer(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - On Tuesday, a staple worker of Dakota County retired after many years of service.

Joan Spencer, the Dakota County Clerk, is retiring after 30 years. She first started as the Dakota Deputy Clerk for 15 years and later worked as an Assistant to the Board of Commissioners for 8 years.

Spencer slowly worked her way up and was appointed County Clerk in 2015.

In 2021, she was awarded the National Lifetime Achievement Award.

She shared with us what the hardest part of retiring will be.

“Working with the people is what I’m going to miss the most. Very task-oriented very list-oriented, I think I’m going to have a list when I retire but yes, it’s the people I’m going to miss,” said Spencer.

On Tuesday, everyone in the Dakota County Courthouse threw her a retirement party. All her friends and colleagues gathered together to celebrate her years of hard work and dedication.

“It’s awesome to see everybody and see the appreciation and see the thankful. You don’t think you are doing that much. And it’s hard to accept that congratulations and praise. But I loved working with them and always helping out,” said Spencer.

She also says that the biggest thing she is looking forward to in retirement is spending more time with her grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Polly Wolterman from Lakeside, Iowa says Merry Christmas from a snowdrift formed by this week's...
Lakeside snowdrift shows power of blizzard
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Snowplow near George, Iowa
Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Siouxland
A storm chaser rescued an elderly Iowa couple that got stuck in the snow.
Elderly Iowa couple rescued by storm chaser during blizzard

Latest News

Southwest Airlines.
Holiday horrors: Siouxlanders stranded, sleeping overnight in airports, speak out after ‘disheartening’ weekend
An illustration shows how one Siouxlander made it to Denver on Christmas Eve but didn't make it...
Holiday horrors - mass cancellations impact Siouxlanders
Left to right: Michael Michaud, WinnaVegas General Manager and Amy LaPointe-Houghton, Educare...
WinnaVegas donates over $20,500 to local organizations
FILE: Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday,...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas