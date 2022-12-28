Dakota County Clerk retires after 30 years of service

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - On Tuesday, a staple worker of Dakota County retired after many years of service.

Joan Spencer, the Dakota County Clerk, is retiring after 30 years. She first started as the Dakota Deputy Clerk for 15 years and later worked as an Assistant to the Board of Commissioners for 8 years.

Spencer slowly worked her way up and was appointed County Clerk in 2015.

In 2021, she was awarded the National Lifetime Achievement Award.

She shared with us what the hardest part of retiring will be.

“Working with the people is what I’m going to miss the most. Very task-oriented very list-oriented, I think I’m going to have a list when I retire but yes, it’s the people I’m going to miss,” said Spencer.

On Tuesday, everyone in the Dakota County Courthouse threw her a retirement party. All her friends and colleagues gathered together to celebrate her years of hard work and dedication.

“It’s awesome to see everybody and see the appreciation and see the thankful. You don’t think you are doing that much. And it’s hard to accept that congratulations and praise. But I loved working with them and always helping out,” said Spencer.

She also says that the biggest thing she is looking forward to in retirement is spending more time with her grandchildren.

