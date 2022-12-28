Healthbeat 4: Catching enough Zzzs during the holiday season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The holiday season can be stressful, but it isn’t anything to lose sleep over.

While the season can be full of food and fun, Dr. James Case, a CNOS neurologist, says not to overindulge in alcohol and heavy meals.

“Alcohol gives a person the feeling that they’re going to bed easier because they have sedation, but then alcohol fragments sleep you’ll wake up earlier. The quality of the sleep stages such as dream sleep is interrupted,” said Dr. Case. “Heavy meals... first, they can fragment your sleep because your body is very busy doing the act of digestion. Many folks who eat heavily will end up with reflux, so the heartburn will fragment sleep.”

Develop a bedtime ritual. It can help you unwind and ease into recovery after a long day. It can be as simple as brushing your teeth, putting on pajamas and reading a book or journaling before turning out the lights.

There are plenty of tips out there, but not enough sleep can put wear and tear on your body and mind.

“Even a single last night asleep will find affects our cognition, our thinking our memory, our mood, puffy eyes, irritability, long term sleep loss can have many ramifications for health. Those can include blood pressure, weight gain from poor eating habits, cardiac issues, and increased risk of car accidents,” said Dr. Case.

