Holiday horrors: Siouxlanders stranded, sleeping overnight in airports, speak out after ‘disheartening’ weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a series of holiday horrors the last few days with airlines canceling and delaying flights, causing havoc for some Siouxland families.

One Siouxland family was stuck in Orlando, another woman spent Christmas night inside the Omaha airport, and another woman tried four different flights just to make her way back home.

Those are just a few of the stories we’ve heard from Siouxlanders Tuesday. Here’s a practical example: Ashley Van Diemen wanted to fly home from Charleston SC. Her first flight to Chicago was canceled, as was her next to Sioux Falls when the airport closed. Eventually, she made it to Denver, but her final leg was canceled. On Christmas, she made it to Omaha, but her bags ended up in Sioux City.

“So I was bagless for Christmas Day,” said Van Diemen. “I’ve never felt like it’d be so excited to receive luggage in my life.”

This is the Hansen family, road-tripping home from Orlando. They were supposed to fly back home Tuesday morning on Southwest, but they were later told the earliest Southwest flight wasn’t for another four days on Saturday.

“But we were really shocked to find out that, you know, a week after the storm, the airline’s operation, we’re still in such a meltdown phase,” said Jason Hansen, a Siouxland traveler.

Stephanie Hamman spent Christmas night on a small desk inside the Omaha airport. She’d already made it through security when her first flight was canceled. Around 3 a.m. she was woken up by another jarring message on the intercom: All morning Southwest flights have been canceled.

“So very disheartening, my family was holding off, you know, doing Christmas celebrations until I could get there and so and you know, I know it can be worse, but still disheartening, nonetheless,” said Hamman.

Data is difficult to come by, but a spokesperson for the Omaha Airport Authority says 26% of all airline flights were canceled from last Thursday until Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Sioux Gateway Airport declined to release similar data, though the airports only air carrier said two flights were canceled over the same time period, one of which was Van Diemen’s on Christmas Eve.

“While we know that any change in travel plans can be frustrating, our teams have been working hard to ensure our passengers are able to get to their destinations safely,” SkyWest Airlines said in an unsigned statement.

According to Cancun Travel Advisor Trisha Kirstein, taking immediate action is the most important thing. Head to the ticket counter and call your airline at the same time, you never know which one may help you first. Above all else: Be polite.

”And then you think of it from their point of view. Now they have all these people that are angry with them, too, because even though they’re not responsible for the weather, all of a sudden, they’re the people that take the brunt of the anger, and frustration and violence, even you know, you’ve seen those videos,” said Trisha Kirstein, a Cancun travel advisor for My Trish Advisor.

Other travel agents we contacted suggested renting a car soon after your flight is canceled, and asking the airline for all available reimbursements including a refund, vouchers, and all expenses incurred.

