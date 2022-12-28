‘Internet for All’ - Sioux City Public Library will have laptops, tablets and other internet devices available for checkout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thanks to federal funding, the Sioux City Public Library will soon be able to provide 900 laptops and tablets, and over 1,000 hotspots and 5G routers for extended checkouts.

According to a press release, this funding comes from the Emergency Connectivity Fund. This federal program helps schools and libraries address the gap for those who currently lack necessary internet access to the devices they need to connect to online resources.

The library is calling this initiative “Internet for All” and will have a kickoff on Jan. 6 at the Aalfs Downtown Library at 529 Pierce Street. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. representatives from the service provider, T-mobile, and library staff will be on-hand for the distribution and patron assistance.

Once available, the hotspots and 5G routers will be available for one-year checkouts, while the laptops and tablets will be available for three-month checkouts.

Those eligible for these devices are residents of Sioux City, who are 18 or older, with a full-service Sioux City Public Library Card in good standing. Library officials say it is highly recommended to update or apply for a library card before the Jan. 6 event to expedite the process of receiving a device. You can find more information on how to update or get your library card here.

The "Internet for All" initiative at the Sioux City Public Library is to have a kickoff event Friday, Jan. 6. (Sioux City Public Library)

