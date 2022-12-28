New additions at LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The year 2022 has been a big one for the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum in Sioux City.

The museum originally opened in 2016 after local mothers brainstormed the idea for years, and throughout the course of this year, they’ve undergone their largest renovation since their first year opening in 2017.

”We basically have almost a whole new Children’s Museum,” said Carrie Lebowich, Executive Director at LunchPAD. “We kept a lot of our staple pieces, like the water table, the market, the cafe, the toddler area, and the big climber and barn. But we did change some of the other areas and create more space where it was maybe underutilized so that there’s something for everyone of every age in every spot in the museum.”

Some of the renovations include a new science lab where kids can paint and make slime; a performing arts area with a stage, backdrops and a vanity; a new city area; and a treehouse behind the barn. They were funded largely by donations from local companies and individuals, as well as a few grants.

Leaders hope these additions will help LaunchPAD continue to engage kids of all ages.

”It’s just one important thing to have in our city, is a place for kids to play freely,” said Lebowich. “I think that it’s an essential part of growing up. And it’s something you don’t see very often anymore, kids being able to play out of doors safely. And we make sure that we protect the kids and the families that come here.”

The LaunchPAD is open from 9-5 throughout the week and 9-7 on Thursdays. Day passes are $14 per guest.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.