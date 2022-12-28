One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty.

It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday.

A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames visible from the front door and back window of the home.

Firefighters said they found the fire in the living room just inside the front door.

They deployed a hose line to quickly put the fire out and conduct a search.

They found one person and three dogs dead.

There are no other details released about the victim’s identity.

There is also no word on a possible cause for the fire or a loss estimate.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Firefighters from Solon, Coralville, Iowa City and Tiffin assisted in the effort.

The North Liberty Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service and the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center also assisted.

