SD Attorney General releases ‘Crime in South Dakota’ report

The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report.
The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Serious offenses like murder, assault, and drug charges accounted for about 15,000 arrests, according to the state’s 2021 report released Wednesday.

The rest of the roughly 38,000 arrests in 2021 were for less serious offenses such as DUIs and disorderly conduct.

Studying these statistics can give law enforcement direction in keeping South Dakota communities safe.

“Criminal statistics are an indispensable asset to aid in identifying trends in criminal activity,” said Interim Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation Chad Mosteller.

With the 2022 hire of a full-time Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator, future state crime publications will report on incidents investigated on Indian Country.

Serious offense totals

• murder (1st and 2nd degree): 9

• sex offenses: 76

• assault: 5,070

• larceny/theft: 908

• fraud: 574

• drug/narcotic: 6,928

• prostitution: 7

• kidnapping: 64

• robbery: 52

• arson: 17

• burglary: 204

• motor vehicle theft: 270

• counterfeiting: 152

• embezzlement: 12

• stolen property: 167

• destruction of property: 386

•pornography/obscene material: 26

• weapon law violations: 274

Other offenses

• DUI: 5,654

• liquor law violations: 1,526

• disorderly conduct: 2,615

The full report can be read here.

