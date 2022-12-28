Several charges dropped against teen accused of threatening school bus, arraignment date set

ANTELOPE COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - An Antelope County, Nebraska teenager accused of making threats against a school bus has had some of his charges dismissed.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Koda Fernau had his two counts of disturbing the peace dropped on Dec. 28, but he still remains charged with terroristic threats.

Fernau’s case has been bounded over to district court with his arraignment set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2023. Documents show Fernau is still in the custody of law enforcement and his bond is set at $25,000.

The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office has reported Fernau made inappropriate remarks on his school bus on Sept. 2. Those comments included references to attempting to purchase a firearm.

He was then suspended from school. Then, about a week later, Fernau was fired from his job at a grocery store for threatening to “shoot up” a school bus. He was taken into custody on Sept. 13.

Court records indicate Fernau turned 18 just 11 days before the first incident. He was also subject to an emergency removal order in 2019 after his father was arrested for having “significant” amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in their residence.

