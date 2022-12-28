SportsFource Year In Review: spring & summer seasons

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -While the winter season brought out plenty of success the spring thaw revealed more Siouxland squads impressing at the biggest stages in the track and soccer season.

In Iowa Spencer sent both boys and girls to state, and Heelan’s girls made an appearance at the big tourney as well. But it was the Western Christians boys’ soccer team went on a dream run to the championship but fell short becoming the runner up.

In track the storylines are numerous, the Spirit Lake boys rode stars Qai Hussey and Jack Latham all the way to multiple gold medals and a team championship at the state meet.

“It feels really good closing out you know my final year of high school,” said Spirit Lake Senior Qai Hussey. “Its surreal that this is kind of the last thing for high school.”

Also, in Iowa Sioux City West’s Holly Duax stole the show breaking records and bringing home plenty of hardware for the Wolverines.

“It just makes me happy like I wouldn’t be here if, even if I was as good as I was, if I didn’t enjoy it,” said Holly Duax SC West Senior. “I wouldn’t be here. And so just being able to be here with my team and be here with my coaches and family and make them proud as well as just make myself happy and make myself proud that’s kind of my main motivation.”

Meanwhile in Nebraska it was the Pipers of Pierce who helped lead the Blue Jays to a third-place finish in Omaha.

Also in the spring the Sioux City Bandits, who were determined to win a championship rolled through the CIF regular season to the top seed in the league. Before falling in the semifinal round of the playoffs, but a new era was started in Sioux City when Don Belson took over as the owner of the team.

“I think the coolest thing is that Don’s been involved almost as long as me you know his family has been involved in this his daughter his grandson since his grandson was born you know,” said Sioux City Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen. “They started out as gameday operations now to see him grow to an ownership role you know it’s pretty cool to see you know Don’s got a presence in the building almost every day.”

Then the summer came and so did the dog days of baseball and softball, at the professional level the Sioux City Explorers ended up just missing the playoffs despite a massive second half push, it wasn’t all bad though as manager Steve Montgomery became the all-time winningest head coach in X’s history during the season.

In the GPAC it was a competitive season in both baseball and softball, but in a moment, no one would forget though the Briar Cliff baseball team took on Luther in the first ever college baseball game at the field of dreams blasting baseballs into the corn in a rout of the Norsemen.

“Walking out of the corn and seeing just cameras up with 2200 people,” said Briar Cliff head baseball coach Corby Mcglauflin. “I hope our guys took time to just sit back look out and say wow this is pretty cool.”

At the high school level In Softball, Siouxland sent 5 teams to the state tournament but ultimately the clock struck midnight on their seasons in Fort Dodge.

In baseball 4 teams made it to the state tourney, but no teams would get the big one, Remsen St. Mary’s fell in an instant classic, and although they made it the furthest in their team’s history Estherville Lincoln Central fell to 3-time defending champion Van Meter in the final.

New places reached, championships won, and eras entered, needless to say it was a busy spring and summer in Siouxland sports, but that just lead into an even busier fall we’ll check that out in part 3 of our SportsFource Year in Review.

