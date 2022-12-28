USDA investing over $800,000 to projects in rural Siouxland communities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has committed to investing over $1 million in housing, community and higher education projects across Nebraska, with most of that money being sent to areas in Siouxland.

According to a USDA press release, these projects are meant to improve the lives of rural Nebraskans in small towns, tribal communities and those impacted by disasters.

“USDA Rural Development is committed to ensuring that people living in rural Nebraska have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve,” said Rural Development State Director of Nebraska Kate Bolz. “That’s why I’m proud to announce these projects that will have a meaningful impact and improve quality of life in communities across the state.”

Four of the seven projects announced will have a direct impact on Siouxland communities, totaling $817,918:

The city of Laurel will get $50,000 to purchase equipment to furnish the city’s new community center and meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will get $78,733 to continue the tribal Housing Department’s senior home improvement project.

The Little Priest Tribal College, located in Winnebago, is to get $344,896 to provide upgrades to parking and accessibility on campus.

The Nebraska Indian Community College in Santee is getting $344,289 to construct a community on the campus for education, community events and pow-wows

The rest of the money will be sent to the fire department in Lynch, a nonprofit in Fremont that helps people repair their homes, and the Board of Regents at the University of Nebraska to be used to enhance local food systems and small businesses in rural areas.

This announcement is part of a larger package announced by Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. The $102 million package is meant to expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in 47 states and American Samoa. So far, 263 projects have been supported by this money.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA can help invest in opportunity and prosperity for all people, regardless of background or financial status, who make up the character and personality of our great country’s rural lands,” said Torres Small in a press release.

