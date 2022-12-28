A Warm but cloudy day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! This morning we were in the 20s and 30s across Siouxland with our wind up to about 25 miles per hour out of the south. That did give us wind chills in the teens and low 20s this morning.

We are also dealing with some cloudy conditions for much of our day. We could see some breaks in the clouds, but for the most part we will see cloudy skies. The clouds won’t stop us from warming up today which is good news.

Today we are forecasting for everyone in Siouxland to finally get above freezing which will allow for more melting of the snow across the region. Highs will be in the 30s and even some low 40s in western Siouxland. Winds will continue out of the south up to 15 to 20 miles per hour and gust near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Then breezy conditions will give us some wind chills throughout the day but won’t be extreme wind chills. I do recommend a light jacket to help out if you get cold quickly. Good news is that the wind will start to calm down a bit heading towards the afternoon. Expect the wind gust to still be on the breezy side if you live in eastern parts of Siouxland.

Tonight, lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s across the region. Wind will be on the calmer side for all of Siouxland with wind up to 10 to maybe 15 miles per hour in some spots. The clouds do stick around, and rain chances start to increase moving into tonight. Expect drizzle turning into some light to moderate rain. This will mainly be into our western counties and towns tonight.

Tomorrow will be an interesting day for weather. We will see a small system move into the region that will bring in our next winter weather. Right now, the system will start off with rain for most of our Thursday, then transition over to snow the rest of the day on Thursday. We are expecting maybe 1 to 2 inches in some parts of Siouxland. This will mainly be in our western towns and counties.

All the latest details on this system will be coming up on News 4 at Noon!

