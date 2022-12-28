Warrant out for man after 4-year-old’s parents killed

Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a 4-year-old's...
Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a 4-year-old's parents, the sheriff’s office said. He was previously booked into the Humboldt County jail Oct. 30 on suspicion of battery against a spouse or co-habitant.(Source: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.

Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child’s screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child’s parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.

Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators have not yet determined Albers’ relationship to Tuesday’s victims. Witnesses identified him as the gunman, Brown said.

The deceased victims’ names have not been released. The two surviving victims were in stable condition several hours after the shooting, Brown said.

Albers was previously booked into the Humboldt County jail Oct. 30 on suspicion of battery against a spouse or co-habitant, Brown said. The status of that case and details of the arrest were not immediately available, and it is not clear whether the victim in that case was connected to Tuesday’s violence.

A man and a woman — the child’s parents — died of serious gunshot wounds at the home, but another woman was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, the sheriff’s office said. Albers allegedly dropped off a third woman at the hospital, where she had surgery for a gunshot wound.

Albers then fled the hospital, authorities said. A warrant is out for his arrest on suspicion of murder.

The coastal city of Eureka is more than 250 miles (402.34 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Polly Wolterman from Lakeside, Iowa says Merry Christmas from a snowdrift formed by this week's...
Lakeside snowdrift shows power of blizzard
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Snowplow near George, Iowa
Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Siouxland
A look at Tony's Pizza's signature pizza and lasagna.
Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City to close for good on Jan. 1

Latest News

SportsFource Year In Review: spring & summer seasons
Dakota County Clerk retires after 30 years of service
David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket...
Mega Millions hits $565 million; winning numbers drawn
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now