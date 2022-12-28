WinnaVegas donates over $20,500 to local organizations

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) - WinnaVegas Casino Resort presented four checks to local Winnebago and Siouxland organizations; Winnebago Qalicb, Inc., Winnebago Reformed Church, Crittenton Center and the Winnebago Native American Families Association.

WinneVegas says in the past few months, the casino has developed a program that WinnaVegas guests drop slot tickets into donation boxes placed at various locations in the casino. Also, guests can donate change at the ticket redemption machines. At some of the concerts at WinnaVegas; the casino had guitar auctions and donated all the proceeds to local charitable organizations.

Winnebago Qalicb, Inc. was established about 10 years ago for non-profit educational purposes. Partnerships with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Head Start and Early Head Start, and the Winnebago Public School are in place. Children participating in services delivered through the partnership include 191 low-income children.

The Winnebago Reformed Church is a congregation associated The Reformed Church in America. Which is a mainline Reformed Protestant denomination in Canada and the United States. It has about 152,317 members. From its beginning in 1628, it was the North American branch of the Dutch Reformed Church.

Left to right: Kenny Mallory, Reform Church; Elder & Vice-President of Consistory; Michael Michaud, WinnaVegas General Manager; Nancy Sharon Gillis, Reform Church; Elder & Church Treasurer; Pastor Justin Longcoy, Reform Church (WinnaVegas Casino)

Founded in 1895, Crittention Center has a rich history of providing services to children, teens and families in need. Over the years, Crittenton Center has made changes to meet the ever-evolving needs of the Siouxland Community. Originally conceived as a maternity home for unwed mothers, the agency is now a multi-disciplinary, family-oriented, nonprofit (501c3) designed to give children and families the support they need to feel cared for, nurtured, healthy, safe and to lead successful self-sufficient lives.

Left to right: Katie Bruno, RPG Project Director and Michael Michaud, WinnaVegas General Manager (WinnaVegas Casino)

ATLAS (Attaining Truth Love And Self-control) of Winnebago Inc., is a 501 © 3 organization. ATLAS is primarily, an advocate for the people of the Winnebago community who are in need. They assist in the registration for programs such as; SNAP, General Assistance, Driver’s License, Medicaid and Social Security. Individuals with alcohol, drug and mental issues are supervises by ATLAS workers. ATLAS was fundamental in the introduction of MAT (Medially Assisted Treatment) program to Winnebago.

“We are pleased to help out our local charities during this special time of the year when help is most needed. We applaud our guests at WinnaVegas Casino Resort for their generosity for the past few months and we look forward to supporting those in need,” stated Michael Michaud, General Manager.