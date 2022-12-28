A wintry mix expected Wednesday night into Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

**A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western and central Siouxland from 6 am Thursday morning to 9 pm Thursday night. Expect slick traveling conditions during this time with ice accumulations of a light glaze and new snow/sleet accumulations anywhere between 1 to 3 inches.**

Temperatures across Siouxland exceeded expectations as they rose to the upper low 40s this afternoon making for a gorgeous day across the area.

Tonight, conditions are less than ideal as a system tracks through Siouxland bringing a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and even some possible freezing rain.

This wintry mix will continue into tomorrow morning likely starting as rain/freezing rain/sleet mix then turning to snow/rain mix by the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the low 30s.

Snow showers may continue into Thursday night but clear out later in the evening with overnight lows falling to the low 20s and upper teens.

We can expect a much nicer day on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in returning to the mid 30s.

Clouds roll in on Friday night leading to mostly cloudy skies and lows leveling off in the upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday morning clear to partly sunny by afternoon hours and highs reach into the upper 30s nearing 40.

New Year’s Day brings us highs in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

By Monday next week we have another system expected to roll through Siouxland that could bring a rain and snow mix to the area as temperatures top off in the upper 30s.

