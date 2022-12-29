Decemberr 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Grace Nelson

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morningside University presents The Rotary Club of Sioux City’s Student of the month Grace Nelson from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Grace is ranked 1st in her class in GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She’s involved in theater and is an active volunteer around Siouxland and in the state of Iowa, such as the Iowa Department of Human Right’s Youth Program.

