F&M Bank donates to South Sioux City senior center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A special check presentation was made at the Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, for their Meals on Wheels Program.

F&M Bank presented the senior center, which is located in South Sioux City, with a giant-sized check for $1,200.

The money was raised by bank employees over the last year as a part of their ‘jeans day’ program. The last Friday of each month, employees are allowed to wear jeans with a donation. Employees then nominate an organization to receive the money, and the bank matches donations from its employees.

“We have an elderly population in Dakota County, and we think supporting elderly folks is very important. It’s one of the reasons we chose this organization, this one was near and dear to our hearts this year. They had a rough go during the pandemic, so we really wanted to help them bounce back from that,” said Brent Ruch, Vice President at F&M Bank.

Previous years’ donations include the South Sioux City Police Officer’s Association, Food Bank of Siouxland, Noah’s Hope and Siouxland Freedom Park.

