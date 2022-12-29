Four officials take the oath of office for Woodbury County

James Loomis is Sworn in as County Attorney
James Loomis is Sworn in as County Attorney(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury swore in four officials to county offices Thursday morning.

Two of them have served the county before, Tina Bertrand and Matthew Ung.

County Treasurer Bertrand was sworn into her first full term. She was unanimously appointed to the office of treasurer in 2021.

Supervisor Ung, first elected in 2014 will continue to serve as a county supervisor for Woodbury County’s 4th District.

But there were two newly elected people sworn in, James Loomis and Dan Bittinger. Loomis took oath as county attorney, replacing long-time incumbent PJ Jennings.

Bittinger, who won his seat in District 2 by 24%, outlined some of the things he hopes to bring to the table.

“First of all budget accountability, just making sure our county budget, we’re spending less than we’re taking in. Second, just bringing a real practicality to government and leadership, making sure we’re not creating more red tape. And third, is making sure our county employees feel valued, and their needs are heard,” said Dan Bittinger, Woodbury County Supervisor for District 2

There is still one more seat to fill on the board of supervisors, one that will be vacated when Rocky DeWitt heads to the Iowa State Senate in January.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
FILE: Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday,...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
A look at Tony's Pizza's signature pizza and lasagna.
Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City to close for good on Jan. 1
Dinero
South Dakota minimum wage to increase
Southwest Airlines.
Holiday horrors: Siouxlanders stranded, sleeping overnight in airports, speak out after ‘disheartening’ weekend

Latest News

An SUV caught fire in Sheldon, Iowa early Wednesday morning.
No injuries after SUV catches fire in Sheldon, IA
Michael Dale Carson Jr.
Man accused of stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart pleads not guilty
F&M Bank Donates to the Meals on Wheels program at the senior center in South Sioux City.
F&M Bank donates to South Sioux City senior center
Decemberr 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Grace Nelson
Decemberr 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Grace Nelson