Four officials take the oath of office for Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury swore in four officials to county offices Thursday morning.

Two of them have served the county before, Tina Bertrand and Matthew Ung.

County Treasurer Bertrand was sworn into her first full term. She was unanimously appointed to the office of treasurer in 2021.

Supervisor Ung, first elected in 2014 will continue to serve as a county supervisor for Woodbury County’s 4th District.

But there were two newly elected people sworn in, James Loomis and Dan Bittinger. Loomis took oath as county attorney, replacing long-time incumbent PJ Jennings.

Bittinger, who won his seat in District 2 by 24%, outlined some of the things he hopes to bring to the table.

“First of all budget accountability, just making sure our county budget, we’re spending less than we’re taking in. Second, just bringing a real practicality to government and leadership, making sure we’re not creating more red tape. And third, is making sure our county employees feel valued, and their needs are heard,” said Dan Bittinger, Woodbury County Supervisor for District 2

There is still one more seat to fill on the board of supervisors, one that will be vacated when Rocky DeWitt heads to the Iowa State Senate in January.

