Indoor Activities for your dogs this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With colder weather, comes less time outside for your furry friends, Dog Days is providing some indoor activities for your dogs in the winter months.

We spoke with Dog Days owners, Victoria, Nikki, and Karrie Schroeder as well as general manager Kristin Schroeder and manager Lexi Merril.

Nikki Schroeder discussed the dangerous elements of colder weather, explaining that you should not have dogs out for long in freezing temperatures.

Dog days provided us with a variety of activities, which are all great options to keep your pets busy, including, items you can buy or finding things you already have at home to wear those dogs out!

If you want to get your dog out of the house, but the weather doesn’t permit it, you can always bring them to the day camp at Dog Days.

Dog Days, paired with Nerdy K9 academy, and Denise’s Doggie De-tails are hosting a raffle to benefit “Almost Home Canine Rescue”

Keeping your dog busy may be “Ruff”, but these activities and Dog Days can help!

You can find Dog Days at sfdogdays.com

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.