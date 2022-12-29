Man accused of stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man accused of stabbing someone at a Sioux City convenience store has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

According to court documents filed on Dec. 28, Michael Dale Carson Jr., 36, pleaded not guilty to burglary, willful injury and going armed with intent.

Authorities claim on Dec. 12 Carson stabbed a 53-year-old man at Sam’s Mini Mart on Morningside Ave. Carson allegedly stabbed the man after pulling up behind him, getting out of his vehicle and stabbing them in the arm. The victim was reportedly getting back into his own vehicle when all of this happened.

After the stabbing Carson reportedly left the area, but was later found and arrested on Sergeant Road the same day of the incident.

