No injuries after SUV catches fire in Sheldon, IA

An SUV caught fire in Sheldon, Iowa early Wednesday morning.
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Firefighters had to be dispatched Wednesday after an SUV became fully engulfed in flames in Sheldon, Iowa.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 the Sheldon Fire Company was sent to the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Park Street for a vehicle fire. When crews got to the scene, they found a Jeep with its passenger compartment engulfed by fire. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire with no injuries being reported.

The owner of the Jeep told firefighters he parked the vehicle in the parking lot, went to work and returned an hour later to find the windows were discolored. When the owner opened the driver-side door, they found a small fire on the passenger-side floor. Discovering this, the owner put the Jeep into neutral, rolled it out to the middle of the parking lot and tried to extinguish the fire but it grew quickly.

What caused the fire is unknown.

It took 16 firefighters a little over an hour to clear the scene.

