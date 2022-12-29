Rain turning into snow today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We are starting off above average with our temperatures this morning. We are all in the mid to upper 30s with calm wind out of the northwest. Unfortunately, we are seeing a cloudy sky this morning as rain showers start to move in from the west.

If you live into western Siouxland you will see rain showers on your commute this morning. Also, we could start to see the rain change over to snow across portions of western Siouxland as cold air starts to move into the region.

Today will be a wet and wintry day. Expect the high for today to occur early this morning, because cold air will start to move into the region causing temperatures to decrease into the upper 20s. You can also expect rain chances early this morning, but by lunch we will see a change over from rain to mostly snow showers across the region.

We are forecasting up to 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region. The highest amounts will be in central and western Siouxland. The further east you live you have the lowest chance at seeing new snowfall totals.

Because of the snow showers the National Weather Service has put portions of Siouxland under a Winter Weather Advisory for the day.

The counties under the Winter Weather Advisory in Nebraska include Antelope, Cedar, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne. This Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 6 pm tonight.

The counties under the Winter Weather Advisory in South Dakota include Yankton, Clay, Union, and Lincoln. This advisory will expire at 6 pm tonight.

The counties under the Winter Weather Advisory in Iowa include Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury that runs until 6 pm tonight. We also have Dickinson, Lyon, O’Brien, and Osceola County until 9 pm tonight.

After today we will see temperatures stay above average into this weekend!

