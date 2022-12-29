Seasons Center for Behavioral Health to receive $400,000 a year for next 5 years

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A behavioral health center in northwest Iowa is set to get $400,000 a year for the next five years thanks to a federal initiative.

According to a press release, the money will go to the Seasons Center for Behavioral Health. The funds are meant to enhance partnerships in rural northwest Iowa and increase access to specialized, trauma-informed, and evidence-based mental health services for foster, adoptive, and kinship children and their families.

This money is part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Child Traumatic Stress Initiative.

“Thanks to the SAMHSA grant, Seasons will offer increased access to specialized services for foster, adoptive, and kinship youth and their families,” said Dan Ries, President & CEO of Seasons. “With the support of this grant, we can ensure foster, adoptive, and kinship children and their families have access to appropriate supports and treatment and agencies & professionals have the resources and supports needed to provide high-quality foster/adoptive services.”

Some of the services Seasons intends to focus on will include outpatient therapy, family peer support, care coordination, respite care, and training/education.

“Our goal for the Family Support Center is to ensure families are able to easily access behavioral health services, resources, and supports,” said Christina Eggink-Postma, VP of Program Coordination & Compliance at Seasons.

Seasons Center for Behavioral Health has been a comprehensive behavioral health center in the northwest region of Iowa since 1959. For more information on Seasons’ services, you can visit www.seasonscenter.org or call 1-800-242-5101.

