Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects connected to multiple burglaries that have occurred in the last month.

On Dec. 2 at about 4 a.m., the suspects were seen forcing their way into the Brew at 2026 Riverside Blvd where they reportedly stole several items. Photos of this incident can be seen below.

Police say the same individuals in the pictures are possibly involved with similar burglaries at five different businesses around Sioux City.

The SCPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the pictured suspects contact Detective Brad Gorter at 712-279-6384 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

