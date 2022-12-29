Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries

Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.
Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects connected to multiple burglaries that have occurred in the last month.

On Dec. 2 at about 4 a.m., the suspects were seen forcing their way into the Brew at 2026 Riverside Blvd where they reportedly stole several items. Photos of this incident can be seen below.

Caption

Police say the same individuals in the pictures are possibly involved with similar burglaries at five different businesses around Sioux City.

The SCPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the pictured suspects contact Detective Brad Gorter at 712-279-6384 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
FILE: Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday,...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
A look at Tony's Pizza's signature pizza and lasagna.
Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City to close for good on Jan. 1
Dinero
South Dakota minimum wage to increase

Latest News

The SCPD is looking to identify the alleged burglars in this photo.
SCPD Burglary Suspects
An SUV caught fire in Sheldon, Iowa early Wednesday morning.
No injuries after SUV catches fire in Sheldon, IA
Michael Dale Carson Jr.
Man accused of stabbing at Sam’s Mini Mart pleads not guilty
F&M Bank Donates to the Meals on Wheels program at the senior center in South Sioux City.
F&M Bank donates to South Sioux City senior center