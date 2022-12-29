Sioux City senior living facility fined for lack of background check

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve learned that the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals fined a Sioux City senior living facility during an inspection in August.

According to the DIA report, an employee was hired in January but when inspectors turned up on Aug. 15, management couldn’t find their background check file. This occurred at Charter Senior Living at Northpark Place, which has already paid the $500 fine. The facility received a 35% discount for paying within 30 days.

The DIA said the facility’s executive director confirmed the government’s findings one day after the initial visit. KTIV asked Charter Senior Living for a comment, but we never heard back.

The citation has a space for the facility to respond, but it was left blank, so we don’t know what kind of response the facility gave to the government. And this isn’t the only healthcare facility with deficiencies in 2022.

We searched DIA records and found several others. DIA records show Valley Lodge Assisted Living had a regulatory insufficiency for failing to properly document a tenant who had a port inserted for chemotherapy treatment.

According to the report, the facility didn’t note “functional, cognitive, and health evaluation” after the port was inserted. Valley Lodge didn’t respond to a request for comment, but they wrote to the DIA saying an evaluation was completed as part of a quarterly report, though it should’ve been noted as a “significant change.”

No fine was imposed.

DIA also surveyed Heritage at Northern Hills in January and found several regulator insufficiencies including failing to administer medications as ordered, not evaluating a new tenant within 30 days on at least two occasions and failing to discharge a tenant to a higher level of care.

A Heritage at Northern Hills official declined an on-camera interview but said all of the regulatory insufficiencies were corrected by mid-March. No fine was imposed.

At Meadow House, the DIA found the facility violated federal regulations by not meeting nursing service standards. The agency wrote that they observed a resident who bled through a bandage, causing stomach acid to damage the skin.

In its response to the DIA, Meadow House’s parent organization wrote that orders for wound care will now be reviewed by two nurses. No fine was imposed.

