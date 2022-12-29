SportsFource Year in Review fall season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Well we’ve taken a look back at the past winter spring and summer seasons so now all that’s left to remember is the fall season this year, and boy it was a wild one so let’s look back one last time in the final part of our SportsFource Year in Review.

It would not be the fall without the bright friday night lights of football, Siouxland was prevalent sending 6 teams to the dome, While Woodbury Central, OABCIG and Newell Fonda would fall in the semifinals. Central Lyon George Litte Rock, Remsen St. Mary’s and West Sioux all battled for a championship. While West Sioux fell to Van Meter, the Lions outlasted Williamsburg in a slobber-knocker to win the 2A state title 10-6.

“Our guys never stepped back they prevailed they just put their foot in the ground they believed in each other and then they just kept moving forward,” said CLGLR Head Coach Curtis Eben. “Tell you what they’re probably some of the toughest guys.”

And the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks rolled through the 8-player class dominating WACO in the championship to bring home a title for the Hawks.

“It’s the best feeling I mean these guys are all my brothers I’ve been playing with all of them since like the second grade,” said Remsen St. Mary’s senior Cael Ortmann. “We all grew up together we’re all best friends off the field on the field we’re best friends, I mean we all get along so well, I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

While in South Dakota, Elk Point-Jefferson finally reached the top of the mountain an interception sealing the deal for the Huskies in their first ever state championship game.

“You know that’s always the goal is to get to this point,” said Jake Terry Elk Point-Jefferson head coach. “To say that we got here is pretty surreal it’s pretty surreal to say that we got here, and you know its 100 percent credit to the kids on this team and the kids who bought in before and worked hard.”

In Nebraska Iowa State Commit Ben Brahmer helped lead the Pierce Blue Jays to a class C1 title and an undefeated season.

In class C2 two Siouxland squads made it to the ship as Norfolk Catholic and Hartington-Cedar Catholic met up in an all Siouxland final. At the end of the day, it was legendary head coach Jeff Bellar getting the ring as Norfolk Catholic shutout Cedar Catholic 23-0.

“Still feel good about going to practice feel good about watching film,” said Jeff Bellar Norfolk Catholic Head Coach. “I think those are the things, everybody wants to stand on the sidelines for those types of games it’s all the things, we told our kids yesterday we had practice 86 and that’s a lot of workouts, but I still feel good about that right now.”

But that was not all, another all Siouxland final took place when Neligh-Oakdale and Clarkson/Leigh met in a shootout at Memorial Stadium. Clarkson/Leigh ultimately would pick up the win without passing the ball to take home the D2 championship.

In volleyball the story of the year was Western Christian, the Wolfpack, who returned to the state tournament for the 22nd straight season, went into the championship as underdogs against Dike-New Hartford. Despite being down to their final point multiple times, the pack fought back and brought legendary head coach Tammi Veerbeek another title to add to her already filled trophy room.

“I cannot believe that that just happened, it does not feel real to me this is something we have dreamed of our entire lives,” said Stella Winterfeld, Western Christian senior. “We’ve seen girls come to this championship and win it and we’ve watched girls come to this championship and lose it, and we knew what we wanted, and we did not give up, if you couldn’t tell we were down 11-14 in the 5th set and we came back and that’s something that I knew this team could do.”

In Nebraska Siouxland had plenty of teams in Lincoln, and the class D1 tourney reminded folks of the football C2 title as Norfolk Catholic and Hartington-Cedar Catholic squared off. Cedar Catholic would take the win outlasting the Knights in a 5-set thriller.

“We just kept playing better and better and better,” said Cedar Catholic head volleyball coach Denae Buss. “So, I just felt like we were going up the hill so we would come out and play strong.”

Meanwhile, in South Dakota, Siouxland had 2 teams at the state tournament, but Elk Point-Jefferson and Dakota Valley would go down swinging in Rapid City.

Can’t forget about GPAC football, once again the conference had all eyes on Morningside and Northwestern. And, while NAIA Player of the Year Joe Dolincheck and the Mustangs won the season opening battle.

The Red Raiders would win the war, when Northwestern earned a trip to Durham, North Carolina, and won their first championship since 1983. Downing Keiser 35-25, to finally bring the Red Raiders a championship that had been years in the making.

“It’s really special as someone who played at Northwestern there is just so much pride from our alumni,” said Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty. “I am just so happy for all of Raider nation to experience another championship in football”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.