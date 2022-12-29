Wintry mix to linger into the nighttime hours

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - **A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western and central Siouxland until 9 pm. Expect slick traveling conditions during this time with ice accumulations of a light glaze and new snow/sleet accumulations anywhere between 1 to 3 inches.**

We got a nice break from the cold and enjoyed a few dry days early on in the week, but today, mixed precipitation has fallen across the region.

Tonight, the mixed precipitation will shift to snow and continue through the early hours of the night. Total accumulations across Siouxland could sit between 1-3 inches. Caution is advised while traveling due to a glaze of ice that will form on surfaces. Visibility is also expected to be reduced with patchy fog forming. Lows tonight are expected to fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow will feel a bit better with highs in the mid 30s and mostly sunny skies overhead.

Tomorrow night we will see a few more clouds make their way into the region. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

The clouds will stick around for Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday. The new year will kick off with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night we have the chance of seeing some snow showers. Lows for the night will fall into the upper 20s.

As we start the next work week, the snow from the previous night will shift into mixed precipitation and last throughout the day.

How does the rest of the week look? I’ll have that and much more coming up tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, & 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.