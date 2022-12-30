4 people sent to hospital after crash in Pierce County, NE

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - A crash Thursday afternoon in northeast Nebraska sent four people to the hospital.

According to Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, the accident was reported at about 3 p.m. on Highway 20 about four miles east of Plainview. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles hitting head-on. Two people from each vehicle were injured, and all four were taken to local hospitals. Their identities and current conditions have not been released.

Sheriff Eberhardt said road conditions were a factor in the crash.

