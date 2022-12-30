Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.(Food and Drug Administration)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.

The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.

People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them.

Of the 15 confirmed cases in which people became ill, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said two were hospitalized. Eight cases were reported in Nebraska, six in South Dakota and one in Oklahoma.

The CDC said there likely are many more cases among people who didn’t seek medical care.

SunSprouts is based in Fremont, Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.
Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
LIVE: Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Latest News

What to know about fireworks safety during New Year’s celebrations
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
LIVE: Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Eggs are seen in a photo provided by the Egg Industry Center.
Egg prices rose over 100% since January 2021
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
An animal shelter in South Carolina says a cat is recovering after emergency surgery for hair...
Veterinarians help remove 38 hair ties from abandoned cat’s stomach at animal shelter