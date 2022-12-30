Analyst projects average gas price to drop next year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some good news heading into the new year: Gas prices could fall about 50 cents on average next year, analysts say, potentially saving drivers over $200 in gas costs.

GasBuddy says refinery operations are expected to stabilize, and U.S. production should increase next year. That all means the average price of a gallon of gas is projected to drop to $3.50. Right now, the average cost is about $4 a gallon.

”But if you take the start of the year to the end, on average, you’re probably going to be spending a little bit less, but prices will probably still go up starting in late winter, we could see the national average going up 35 to 85 cents a gallon between now and Memorial Day,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

While the average price is projected to fall by 50 cents, don’t expect that as an immediate drop. Gas prices are still expected to spike this summer, but should fall as the year goes on.

”I know COVID-19 seems like it’s far beyond us. But US oil production is still a bit lower than it was prior to COVID. Now it continues to go up. But it’s taking a little bit of time to do so,” said De Haan.

Here in Sioux City, gas prices are below the national average, but it’s difficult to predict if we will remain so.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.