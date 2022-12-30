Authorities release details in O’Brien County, IA fire evacuation

PAULLINA, Iowa (KUOO) - Officials have released information concerning a fire Christmas Eve in Paullina. The fire destroyed a building and its contents and resulted in the evacuation of nearby residents.

According to KUOO Radio, the Paullina Fire Department was called in at about 6 a.m. that morning, to 4551 Redwing Avenue. The address was to a business that had a portion of the building engulfed in fire. Fire departments from five other communities were called for assistance.

A large propane tank in the building prompted the evacuation of the nearby residents, according to authorities. The residents were taken to the South O’Brien High School and allowed to return to their homes a few hours later once it was determined the danger had subsided.

Losses are estimated to be $1 million.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. There is an ongoing investigation with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.

