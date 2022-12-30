Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen

Don Kleine’s office filing upgraded charges Friday
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of murdering Cari Allen of Omaha. Her body was found in Topeka on Dec. 21, 2022. She had been missing since the weekend before Thanksgiving.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott.

Scott, 47, of Topeka, Kan., had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

The charges seem to indicate that authorities believe Allen was killed in Nebraska, and that she was shot.

Allen disappeared the weekend before Thanksgiving. A week later, authorities issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest on kidnapping charges. About 10 days later, Scott was captured in Central America working at a BBQ restaurant there.

Her body was found last week in Topeka.

The public defender for Scott, who remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond, said earlier this week that they were planning to ask a county judge to unseal the warrants and affidavits in his case.

Investigative Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.
Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
LIVE: Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Latest News

Eggs are seen in a photo provided by the Egg Industry Center.
Egg prices rose over 100% since January 2021
Authorities release details in O’Brien County, IA fire evacuation
Nor-Am Cold Storage's facility in Le Mars, Iowa.
Nor-Am Cold Storage purchases warehouse in Cherokee, IA
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
4 people sent to hospital after crash in Pierce County, NE