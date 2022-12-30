Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott.

Scott, 47, of Topeka, Kan., had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

The charges seem to indicate that authorities believe Allen was killed in Nebraska, and that she was shot.

Allen disappeared the weekend before Thanksgiving. A week later, authorities issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest on kidnapping charges. About 10 days later, Scott was captured in Central America working at a BBQ restaurant there.

Her body was found last week in Topeka.

The public defender for Scott, who remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond, said earlier this week that they were planning to ask a county judge to unseal the warrants and affidavits in his case.

