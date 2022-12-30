Egg prices rose over 100% since January 2021

Eggs are seen in a photo provided by the Egg Industry Center.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The price for a dozen large eggs has increased 109% since January of 2021.

According to data provided by the Egg Industry Center, the price for a dozen eggs has increased by about two dollars, rising from $1.50 to just over $3.50. Officials primarily attribute the rise to cases of the avian flu, which requires farmers to eliminate their entire flock if one bird gets sick.

”In the US, where we lost 44 million laying hens. So that really shifted, you know, the supply lower,” said Maro Ibarburu, a business analyst with the Egg Industry Center.

Analysts say the market was already struggling during the pandemic, and the flu outbreaks only worsened the situation. Still, there’s belief the industry is doing all it can to put more eggs in stores, which would eventually lower the price.

“I think it’s a wait-and-see. It will really depend on if we have more cases or not have the influenza,” said Ibarburu.

The avian flu is primarily caused by wild birds interacting with those domesticated in farms, the analyst says. The flu has impacted birds right here in Siouxland, with 15 cases reported in Nebraska, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declaring the disease a “disaster” this year after cases in several Northwest Iowa counties.

