Hawarden’s Central Cafe preparing to reopen at original location

The Central Cafe's original building is expected to re-open in Spring of 2023.
The Central Cafe's original building is expected to re-open in Spring of 2023.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWARDEN, IA (KTIV) - The Central Cafe in Hawarden has been a staple of the town for over 45 years. However, the community was shook last year when a fire destroyed the building.

Now, through hard work and the support of their community, they’re preparing to reopen their doors.

The 2021 holiday season was a difficult one for the Central Cafe in Hawarden, when a devastating fire completely destroyed their building. Just over a year later, they’re now preparing to reopen at the same location that they’ve been at for nearly 50 years.

The fire happened at around 2 AM the morning after Christmas Day. However, the community got right to work after to help the cafe cover some of the damages.

“The firefighters, the first responders, and other businesses and the families and everything, they got together,” said Jen McVay, owner of the Central Cafe. “They did fundraising, auctions and everything just to help us get back to our feet again.”

And although the Central Cafe building wasn’t open, the business still was. Local restaurants and businesses such as Rooster’s Midwest Steakhouse and the Hawarden Bowling Alley and Golf Course all welcomed Central Cafe into their facilities to continue serving breakfast to the community.

“We were happy also that we can be able to serve,” said McVay. “Even though it’s hard on our part because of the moving, the moving parts, stuff like that. But it gives us strength and encourages us to continue and serve the people.”

Now, through hard work and generosity from both the community and local builders, the Central Cafe is nearing a reopening at their original location. They’re hoping the building will be complete by Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
FILE: Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday,...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
A look at Tony's Pizza's signature pizza and lasagna.
Tony’s Pizza in Sioux City to close for good on Jan. 1
Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.
Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries

Latest News

Lakes Area News: Pillsbury Point to receive improvements
Pillsbury Point
Lakes Area News: Pillsbury Point to receive improvements
Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries
No injuries after SUV catches fire in Sheldon, IA