Hawarden’s Central Cafe preparing to reopen at original location

HAWARDEN, IA (KTIV) - The Central Cafe in Hawarden has been a staple of the town for over 45 years. However, the community was shook last year when a fire destroyed the building.

Now, through hard work and the support of their community, they’re preparing to reopen their doors.

The 2021 holiday season was a difficult one for the Central Cafe in Hawarden, when a devastating fire completely destroyed their building. Just over a year later, they’re now preparing to reopen at the same location that they’ve been at for nearly 50 years.

The fire happened at around 2 AM the morning after Christmas Day. However, the community got right to work after to help the cafe cover some of the damages.

“The firefighters, the first responders, and other businesses and the families and everything, they got together,” said Jen McVay, owner of the Central Cafe. “They did fundraising, auctions and everything just to help us get back to our feet again.”

And although the Central Cafe building wasn’t open, the business still was. Local restaurants and businesses such as Rooster’s Midwest Steakhouse and the Hawarden Bowling Alley and Golf Course all welcomed Central Cafe into their facilities to continue serving breakfast to the community.

“We were happy also that we can be able to serve,” said McVay. “Even though it’s hard on our part because of the moving, the moving parts, stuff like that. But it gives us strength and encourages us to continue and serve the people.”

Now, through hard work and generosity from both the community and local builders, the Central Cafe is nearing a reopening at their original location. They’re hoping the building will be complete by Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.