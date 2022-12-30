Lakes Area News: Pillsbury Point to receive improvements

Arnolds Park (KUOO) - Some improvements are in the works for a park in the Iowa Great Lakes Area.

The Arnolds Park City Council recently awarded a bid for nearly $90,000 for some renovations at Pillsbury Point State Park on West Lake Okoboji. It includes stabilizing the lake bank, refurbishing some stone benches and replacement of wooden steps and a walkway with concrete. The work is scheduled to get underway this spring.

It’s a joint effort between the city of Arnolds Park, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.

