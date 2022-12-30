Nor-Am Cold Storage purchases warehouse in Cherokee, IA

Nor-Am Cold Storage's facility in Le Mars, Iowa.
Nor-Am Cold Storage's facility in Le Mars, Iowa.(Nor-Am Cold Storage)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - Nor-Am Cold Storage, based out of Le Mars, Iowa, has finalized the purchase of a warehouse in Cherokee, Iowa.

The Cherokee warehouse is a cold storage facility, a 98,000-square-foot building containing 7,800 pallet locations. It is currently operating as cooler, freezer and ambient storage for a dedicated customer.

Most recently, the warehouse has been operated by Americold. It was initially owned and operated by Cloverleaf Cold Storage. Prior to founding Nor-Am Cold Storage, Greg Brandt was the general manager for the Cherokee facility while working for Cloverleaf.

“All of the existing employees at the Cherokee location have been retained, they are a very experienced team, we look forward to a smooth transition,” said Scott Albers, President of Nor-Am Cold Storage. “The majority of our executive team grew up in the Galva-Holstein area, this facility feels a little bit like coming home. We are truly happy to be here and we’re looking forward to being an active and involved member of the Cherokee business community.”

Nor-Am Cold Storage opened its first facility in Le Mars, Iowa in 1999 with 12 employees. In the years since they have expanded to 13 buildings spread throughout the Midwest with nearly 600 employees. Nor-Am specializes in refrigerated warehousing and offers cooler and dry warehouse space.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.
Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says
FILE: Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday,...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas

Latest News

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
4 people sent to hospital after crash in Pierce County, NE
Ted Carpenter celebrates 100 years
Someone You Should Know: Iowa WWII veteran celebrates 100 years of life
Dog Walk Forecast: Ellie
Dog Walk Forecast: Ellie
Nick Forecast 12/30
Nick Forecast 12/30