Nor-Am Cold Storage purchases warehouse in Cherokee, IA

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - Nor-Am Cold Storage, based out of Le Mars, Iowa, has finalized the purchase of a warehouse in Cherokee, Iowa.

The Cherokee warehouse is a cold storage facility, a 98,000-square-foot building containing 7,800 pallet locations. It is currently operating as cooler, freezer and ambient storage for a dedicated customer.

Most recently, the warehouse has been operated by Americold. It was initially owned and operated by Cloverleaf Cold Storage. Prior to founding Nor-Am Cold Storage, Greg Brandt was the general manager for the Cherokee facility while working for Cloverleaf.

“All of the existing employees at the Cherokee location have been retained, they are a very experienced team, we look forward to a smooth transition,” said Scott Albers, President of Nor-Am Cold Storage. “The majority of our executive team grew up in the Galva-Holstein area, this facility feels a little bit like coming home. We are truly happy to be here and we’re looking forward to being an active and involved member of the Cherokee business community.”

Nor-Am Cold Storage opened its first facility in Le Mars, Iowa in 1999 with 12 employees. In the years since they have expanded to 13 buildings spread throughout the Midwest with nearly 600 employees. Nor-Am specializes in refrigerated warehousing and offers cooler and dry warehouse space.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.