Quiet holiday weekend before more winter weather moves in

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday, Siouxland! The sunshine and warmer temperatures we have seen across Siouxland today is helping to melt the ice and snow we received in western and central Siouxland yesterday.

Tonight, our lows will dip into the mid 20s. We will see increasing cloud cover throughout the nighttime hours, as well as light fog to develop in some areas.

Tomorrow will feel more comfortable with highs climbing into the upper 30s. It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with the chance of seeing a few very light sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon. Winds will pick up in the day and gust up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night the clouds will stick around, and a weak cold front will push through the region. Winds will shift to the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with highs once again in the upper 30s. The first day of the new year will remain fairly quiet, but winter weather will follow as we start the work week.

A wintry mix will impact the area on Monday. Freezing rain and snow can be expected. Highs will top off in the mid 30s.

The wintry mix will continue overnight and shift to snow. Lows will sit in the low to mid 20s.

The snow will continue to fall Tuesday morning. Winds will pick up, and it will be a blustery day. Highs will be cooler in the upper 20s.

Is there more precipitation on the way later in the week? Tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 tonight for the details and your extended forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

