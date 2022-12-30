Some milder temperatures bring us into the new year!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday everyone! After the snowy weather we saw on Thursday, we’re heading into the new year with more clear and mild days! This Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs peaking in the upper 30s across Siouxland. We will also see a 5-0 mph wind coming in from the south-southeast.

The clouds will pick up a little in the evening, making way for a mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 20s. The wind will continue to blow in from the south-southeast at around 10 mph.

New Year’s Eve on Saturday is shaping up to be another mild day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. The wind will be coming in from the south at around 5-15 mph, with some gusts hitting 20 mph.

By the time we get to the evening, the clouds will have begun to pick up. We’re expecting a mostly cloudy evening with lows in the mid-20s to take us into the new year. The winds will have calmed down and shifted to the south-southwest, now coming in at around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day is looking to be mild and cloudy, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. We’ll also see a calm northerly wind at around 5 mph.

The clouds will continue into the night on Sunday, with lows expected to be in the mid-to-upper 20s. This will make way for some snow and freezing rain to make its way into the area on Monday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

