Storm Lake Fire Department introduces Community Connect system

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Fire Department introduces a new system for its resident’s safety called, Community Connect.

The program is an online tool and can be accessed at https://www.communityconnect.io/info/ia-stormlake. It is free for the public to use. The program is for residents to enter their housing formation that is essential during a fire, such as those who live in the dwelling.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve the citizens in Storm Lake,” stated Storm Lake Fire Chief Glenn Schlesser. “Community Connect is a free, secure, and easy-to-use platform that allows you to share critical information about your household that will aid first responders and emergency response personnel when responding. By providing information about your household that you feel is important for us to know about at the time of an emergency, we can ensure that you and everything you care about is protected to the best of our ability.”

Key information to provide for the fire department includes:

Residence or business layout.

Who to contact in case of an emergency.

How many occupants to expect in the home.

Whether any residents have disabilities or mobility issues or speak a different language than English.

Where bedrooms for children or elderly residents are located.

Any hazards in a building such as: medical oxygen tanks, or above-ground fuel tanks.

Any pets that firefighters should search for in the home.

Where occupants plan to gather in an evacuation.

Where gas and electric shutoffs are located.

Where the nearest fire hydrant is located.

Storm Lake residents may provide as much, or as little information as they wish. The site is secure, and only the Storm Lake Fire Department will have access to it.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.