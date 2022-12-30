What to know about fireworks safety during New Year’s celebrations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When you think of New Year’s Eve, you probably think about parties, resolutions, and the fireworks that light up the sky when the clock strikes midnight.

In fact, other than the 4th of July, New Year’s Eve is one of the only times when fireworks stores are in business.

“Some people, they want to come out and have fun and, you know, shoot fireworks during New Year’s Eve,” said Don Lantis, owner of Lantis Fireworks. “And it is kind of cool. If the snow’s coming down and stuff like that, it’s really pretty.”

However, before you light off your fireworks, it’s important to remember local laws, and take proper safety precautions.

In Sioux City, you can light off fireworks on your own property from 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

However, just over the border in North Sioux, South Dakota, fireworks can be lit off any time from now to midnight on New Year’s Day.

In South Sioux, Nebraska, fireworks can be lit from 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a,m, on New Year’s Day.

Anyone caught lighting fireworks after these designated times or on public property could receive a fine.

“Also, people need to know that you can’t light fireworks or possess fireworks when you’re under the influence of alcohol or another drug,” said Sgt. Tom Gill, Community Policing Sergeant for the Sioux City Police Department. “If the person is intoxicated and let’s say they are lighting the fireworks off, even in their own yard, there’s a fine associated with that.”

In addition to following the law, you should also take steps to keep yourself safe when lighting off fireworks.

“First thing you want to do is make sure you’re in a safe location to discharge the fireworks,” said Chief Bill Papas of the North Sioux City Fire Department. “Don’t do it standing outside your door or on the front porch. You know, get out into the driveway or the yard away from other structures and be prepared to put a fire out or call 911.”

Lantis said that when lighting fireworks, you should not stand directly over them, and you should get a safe distance away immediately after lighting. Additionally, Sgt. Gill recommended that people do not attempt to light off homemade or altered fireworks.

Make sure also to pour water over discharged fireworks and let them sit for a while before throwing them out, because not all of the shells may have fired.

Follow these rules and tips, and you can have a bright, colorful, and safe celebration.

